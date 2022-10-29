Assailants burn 10 houses in Kano community





Assailants have stormed Dan Jamfari Community, Barbaji village, in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State and burnt 10 houses. Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Saleh Jili, said on Friday that the agency sympathised with victims and took relief materials to them. He said the state government would leave no stone unturned […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper