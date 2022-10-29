Buhari salutes Afe Babalola at 93, Austin Epunam at 60 | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Founder of Afe Babalola University, Chief Afe Babalola, on his 93rd birthday, on Sunday

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, Buhari rejoiced with the renowned lawyer and educationist for lofty dreams, commendable achievements, and contributions to the development of the country.

According to the president, he shares the joy of the occasion with family, friends and professional colleagues of the nonagenarian, who was called to the England Bar in 1963.

Buhari said that Babalola became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1987, raising the standard of legal profession in Nigeria by dint of hard work, and grooming generation of lawyers that continue to carry on his legacy.

The president lauded Babalola for his love and care for others.

He also celebrated him for envisioning and realizing one of the best universities in the country, with world class administration, faculties and…