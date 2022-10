Kevin De Bruyne fired Manchester City to the top of the Premier League as the Belgian’s sublime free-kick sealed a 1-0 win against lowly Leicester on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side were without Erling Haaland at the King Power Stadium after the Norwegian failed to recover from an ankle injury. But De Bruyne ensured the prolific […]

The post De Bruyne's rocket sinks Leicester as Man City go top appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper