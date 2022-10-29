FG to end poor condition of toilets in schools — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government (FG) has initiated a move to end the poor condition of toilet facilities on campuses across tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said the ministry was set to partner with relevant stakeholders in education to improve toilet facilities in schools.

He said the new initiative, known as School WASH will be first targeted at the Federal Government institutions: colleges of education, universities and polytechnics starting from 2023.

“We are ready and hope that the Federal Ministry of Education is ready. We will be talking to State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and will also carry states and local councils along.

Adamu made this known at the World Press Conference on World Toilet Summit in Abuja, on Thursday

He said this had become imperative because, despite all that had been done in the past, the indices on toilet facilities had continued to be…