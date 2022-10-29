Floods were unfortunate, but people must be alive to vote – Sen. Shettima





Sen. Kashim Shettima, vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election said in Abuja on Saturday that people must be alive to vote. He was reacting to questions from newsmen who wanted to know what would happen to potential voters whose Permanent Voter Cards were lost to recent floods across the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper