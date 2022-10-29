Insecurity: Turkish drones, helicopters to arrive in Nigeria – Ambassador







Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, has said that drones and helicopters from Turkey will soon arrive in Nigeria as part of efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the country. Bayraktar made this known during the commemoration of the 99th National Day of the Republic of Turkey in Abuja. Bayraktar […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper