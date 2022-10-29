Latest SBM Jollof Index paints clear picture of rising food costs, accompanying ramifications | The Guardian Nigeria News

One of man’s most fundamental wants, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, is food. However, getting access to and paying for this is become more expensive for many Nigerians.

Nigeria, along with five other countries, is on the highest alert level of those already experiencing critical food insecurity, according to an FAO-WFP assessment on hunger hot spots and early warnings of acute food insecurity from October 2022 to January 2023.

This research is being released while Nigeria battles the ongoing repercussions of the Ukraine-Russian conflict, the aftereffects of the coronavirus outbreak, limitations brought on by insecurity, and subpar macroeconomic policies.

Many Nigerians have been forced to spend more of their decreasing incomes on food as food inflation soars, reaching 23.34% in September 2022. In its new Jollof Index report titled ‘Brace for Impact,’ SBM Intelligence, a Lagos-based research firm, paints a clear picture of the problem of rising food costs and…