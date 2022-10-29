Prices of food continue to rise in September — NBS | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said that prices of selected food items increased in September.

This is according to the NBS Selected Food Prices Watch Report for September 2022 released in Abuja on Friday.

The report said that the average price of 1kg of Tomato on a year-on-year basis, increased by 30.06 per cent, from N342.25 recorded in September 2021 to N445.12 in September 2022.

“While on a month-on-month basis, 1kg of tomato increased to N445.12 in September 2022 from N430.93 recorded in August 2022, indicating a 3.29 per cent increase.”

The report showed that the average price of 1kg of rice (local, sold loose) increased on a year-on-year basis by 14.98 per cent from N410.01 recorded in September 2021 to N471.42 in September 2022.

“On a month-on-month basis, the average price of this item increased by 3.82 per cent in September 2022.”

The average price of 1kg of beans (brown, sold loose) increased on a year-on-year basis by 13.14 per cent from N492.13…