UK navy probes claims of sexual harassment on submarines | The Guardian Nigeria News

The head of the British Royal Navy has announced a probe after several whistle-blowers made allegations of widespread sexual harassment of female staff on submarines.

The Daily Mail on Saturday published a story based on an interview with Sophie Brook, a former naval lieutenant, who described a “constant campaign of sexual bullying” including male crew members putting the names of female colleagues on a “rape list”.

The article also quoted two unnamed whistle-blowers who backed her account.

First Sea Lord Ben Key, the professional head of the navy, said in a statement to the newspaper that he had called for an investigation to be carried out by his senior team and was “deeply disturbed” by the “abhorrent” allegations.

“Sexual assault and harassment has no place in the Royal Navy and will not be tolerated,” Key said, and anyone found culpable would “be held accountable” regardless of rank.

Brook, 30, had been tipped to become a submarine commander but became…