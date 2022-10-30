Consumer protection commission and fight against illegal loan apps — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

One customer of an online money lender had taken to social media to accuse the loan app of declaring him dead, and designing and circulating his obituary to family and friends.

Not long after, another customer revealed, through a Facebook group, how she was a victim of similar treatment from a loan app for defaulting in her repayment plan of the N15, 000 which she borrowed.

The cases cited above are just two out of thousands of similar scenarios involving online money lenders and their clients.

Perhaps the most popular tactic employed by those lenders, popularly known as loan sharks, to force repayement of loans is to send caveat SMS to the mobile contacts of their defaulters portraying them as people of questionable characters.

They also call defaulters’ contacts who are ignorant of their loan transactions with their friends, relations or colleagues in a bid to name and shame them or seek information about their whereabouts.

Worried by the prevailing abusive and arm-twisting…