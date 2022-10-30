Dangote Sugar declares N36.27bn profit in nine months | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has announced a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N36.27 billion for a duration of nine months ending Sept. 30, 2022.

Mr Ravindra Singhvi, Group Managing Director, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the company’s PBT rose by N13.17 billion compared to N23.10 billion posted in the corresponding period in 2022.

Singhvi added that Profit After Tax (PAT) rose from N15.51 billion to N24.83 billion, while revenue went up from N195.50 billion to N288.32 billion.

He attributed the positive results for the period to key trade interventions introduced during the year and positive market responses.

He recalled that the company recorded a PBT of N29.73 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2022, while PAT hit N20.24 billion in that period.

“Our impressive performance in the period demonstrates our resilience in the face of prevalent challenges, which rightly reflected in strong top-line growth as seen in the…