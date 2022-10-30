Get it right with God – Part 5 | The Guardian Nigeria News

There is a force at work in man and it is the power of the Devil. When man is outside Christ, he will serve the Devil. The pains we get from people in this group, is that the man will continue to serve the Devil while he is still in the church. They will use the church membership and attendance as covers. This in its true sense will never be a cover to him until he tells the Devil: “thus far and I am no more; we cannot continue together, I have decided to drop you because I now have better knowledge. I have come to know who you are.”

Ungodly people do not care about whatever name you call them because they do not believe in Jesus Christ and as such they are under the control of the Devil. You can call them Boko Haram because of their unbelief. You can call them any name, bandits or armed-robbers; it does not matter to them. You can also call them harlots or commercial sex workers or any new name; they will not bother because they are imprisoned by the Devil.

We have different…