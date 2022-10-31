14 Startups Selected to Pitch at the AlphaExpo Pitch Competition at the Africa Fintech Summit Cape Town | The Guardian Nigeria News

WASHINGTON DC, United States of America, 31 October 2022, /African Media Agency/- 14 African startups have secured a spot to pitch live on stage at the Africa Fintech Summit Cape Town, which takes place from November 2-4, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The AlphaExpo micro-accelerator is a sector-agnostic program that enables early-stage startups from across Africa to pitch on the Africa Fintech Summit Stage, demo their products to a wide variety of stakeholders, meet a wide network of prospective investors, partners, and customers, and also increase their chances of being accepted to top accelerator programs!

After screening hundreds of top applicants for this year’s pitch competition, we are proud to present 14 startups that have been selected to pitch live at #AFTSCapeTown2022:

1. Chapa – an online payment gateway that enables businesses to accept digital payments from customers worldwide. (Nael Hailemariam – Co-founder & CEO).

2. MaishaPay –…