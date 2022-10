Despite worries about the harsh business environment, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) were able to generate a total of N14.8 billion gross written premiums (GWP) in the third quarter of this year.

Source: Guardian Newspaper