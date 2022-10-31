Jay-Z Tops Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists As Ye's Net Worth Dives





Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs have taken the top spots as the wealthiest current hip-hop artistes, just as Kanye West’s net worth dives, according to a list compiled by former longtime Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg. Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments caused longtime partners Balenciaga and Adidas to pull out of their partnerships with him, […]

