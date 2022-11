Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston due to a dice game he played with Migos member Quavo who managed to flee unharmed. According to law enforcement authorities and numerous witnesses, the fatal incident occurred soon after 2:30 AM, when police received a call that a man had been shot at the bowling alley known […]

The post 28 Year Old Takeoff, Migos Member Dies After Gunshot Wound appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper