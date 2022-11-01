Don’t fail Nigeria, minister urges police | The Guardian Nigeria News

The minister of police affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi has urged police commanders not to fail the country during and after the 2023 election.

Dingyadi made the plea today while addressing police managers being trained in Owerri by experts prior to the election.

According to him, “From what I have seen and from the papers and interactions, I am happy to say that I am pleased with what I have seen and what I have heard.

“This retreat is to prepare you for emerging threats during the election. I am a trained politician, I know the challenges you would be facing during the election.

“When you go out of this retreat, I know you would know how to face the politicians and how to solve the challenges that will face you.

“I have the feeling that most of you know the challenges you would meet during and after the election. But the training would help you to do better.

“Don’t fail this country, Don’t fail Mr President. Do the right thing during the election.”

