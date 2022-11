The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested the Kogi State House of Assembly candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi with N326million and $140,500 cash.

Source: Guardian Newspaper