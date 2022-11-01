Global investors, African leaders meet to negotiate billion-dollar projects | The Guardian Nigeria News

From Nigeria to Kenya and South Africa to Libya, dozens of life-changing and investable projects have been curated and lined up for boardroom discussions and, possibly, deal-making at this year’s African Investment Forum (AIF)’s Market Days 2022 held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from tomorrow through Friday.

The forum will feature deals in the energy, transport, infrastructure, and agribusiness sectors and transactions that benefit women considerably and with high social impacts.

The transactions, according to the organisers, will be sourced from the investment pipelines of the AIF’s eight founding partners.

The partners are the African Development Bank (Africa 50), the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the African Export-Import Bank, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Trade and Development Bank, the European Investment Bank and the Islamic Development Bank.

From its inception in 2018, AIF has mobilised investment commitments in excess of $100 billion in…