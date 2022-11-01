Group backs Lagos commercial drivers on strike over extortion — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos plans to hold talks with JDWAN, to restore normalcy

A group, Campaign for Democratic and Workers’ Rights (CDWR), has thrown its weight behind the threat of commercial drivers, under the auspices of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association (JDWAN) in Lagos State, to embark on seven-day mass protest and boycott of services over multiple and excessive extortions by the management of parks and garages in the state.

CDWR, in a statement signed by its National Chairperson, Rufus Olusesan, and made available to The Guardian in Ibadan by Abiodun Bamigboye, said for many years now, commercial bus drivers and other road transport workers in Lagos and across the country had come under constant and daily attack, harassment and extortion by motor park thugs under the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The group urged pro-masses organisations to support the struggle of the beleaguered commercial drivers.

MEANWHILE, the Lagos State Government has said that it will look into…