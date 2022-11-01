INEC to track campaign finances, tackle vote buying — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will work with relevant stakeholders to track campaign finances, vote buying and other anomalies before, during and after the general elections.

Mrs Hauwa Kangiwa, INEC Administrative Secretary in Sokoto State, said this at a stakeholders meeting on Monday in Sokoto.

She assured that all updates and arrangements, identifications and invitations will be done to carry all collaborating agencies along.

The administrative secretary, however, disclosed that a total of 124,963 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be claimed in the state.

She explained that 86,446 of the unclaimed PVCs were from 2019; 25,380 for those registered in 2021 and 13,137 for those that transferred their voting centres.

According to her, 148,446 new PVCs have been sent to the 23 local government areas for distribution.

Kangiwa told the stakeholders that the commission had received 3,991 units of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to be used…