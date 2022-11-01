NDDC: Youth vanguard urges FG to swear in already screened board | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Niger Delta Youth Vanguard, has called on the Federal Government to swear in already screened board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that was screened and confirmed by the Senate.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ibinabo John, the group noted that constituting a new board when a Senate screened board already exists was unnecessary and not in the interest of the agency or the region.

The appeal is coming in the wake of the announcement by the Minister of the Niger Delta, Umana Umana last week that a new board has been constituted and sent to the Senate for screening.

“How can they constitute a new board when there’s already a board that was screened and passed by the Senate in 2019? This is unfair and unjust. We want that board to be sworn in because it’s what the region want,” said John.

The spokesman accused some people in the region, including some ministers of trying to impose a new board for the NDDC for pecuniary…