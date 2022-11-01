The specialist news agency, bird, today announced Ndu Okoh as its new Editor-in-Chief | The Guardian Nigeria News

NAIROBI, Kenya, 01 November 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The specialist news agency, bird, announced Ndu Okoh as its new Editor-in-Chief.

Okoh’s role will oversee all aspects of the agency’s editorial output and will see her work with more than 80 contributing journalists across Africa.

The award-winning Nigerian journalist has held positions in top regional and global news and media houses including Agence France Presse, The Nation Media Group and The Standard Group.

Okoh brings a wealth of experience from a varied background that spans broadcast journalism, corporate communications, research and business development.

“The opportunity to help set the editorial agenda and reframe how the world sees Africa is one I embrace with arms wide open,” commented Okoh.

“We will continue to find and tell the untold business, innovation, tech, human interest, arts and culture stories that abound on the continent. These are the stories that provide a balanced…