Whereabouts of Kano APC senatorial candidate unknown, EFCC tells court — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared that it does not know the whereabouts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Kano Central, Abdulkareem Zaura.

The trial of Zaura for an alleged $1.3 million scam at the Federal High Court sitting in Kano failed to commence following the defendant’s absence.

The arraignment of the defendant was earlier stalled on October 14, 2022, when he refused to appear at the court leading to an adjournment till October 31.

When the trial came up yesterday, counsel to EFCC, Aisha Habib, told Justice Mohammad Yunusa that the commission did not know the defendant’s whereabouts.

The lawyer faulted the absence of Zaura, who she insisted must be docked before the court for arraignment, stressing that the defendant had disregarded the court.

In a counter-argument, counsel to the defendant, Ibrahim Waru, maintained that his client should not necessarily appear before the court on arraignment, since there was…