Consortium deepens stakeholders engagement towards ending farmer-herder crisis — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

To end the protracted farmer-herder crisis in the struggle for natural resources in communities, the International Organisation for Migration, (IOM), in partnership with Search for Common Ground and Mercy Corps Nigeria, has tasked stakeholders and the government to put in place mechanisms towards mitigating crisis, peacebuilding and natural resources management.

Deputy Chief of Mission IOM, Murima Prestage, made the call yesterday in Abuja during the third high-level steering committee meeting of the European union-funded project tagged “Contributing to the Mitigation of conflict over natural resources between farmer and herder Communities in Adamawa State, (COMITAS), being Implemented by the consortium.

She said the COMITAS project implementation has continued to engage all stakeholders which include the government agencies leaders and the affected communities towards finding lasting solutions to the conflict.

Prestage who was represented by COMITAS project manager, Amos Nderi,…