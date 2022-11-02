Customs intercepts contraband worth N671m, arrests 11 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, has intercepted goods worth N671 million in October.

The acting Controller of the unit, Mr Hussein Ejibunu, said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ejibunu said the goods were seized along the borders and port corridors within the South West zone.

He also said the unit recovered N42.3 million from under-declaration of goods imported into the country in the period under review.

“This amount would have been lost to individuals, if not for the diligent and meticulous documentary checks by officers of this unit.

“Eleven suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure and are at various stages of investigation,” he said.

He listed the seized items as 7,403 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice; 53,759 litres of petroleum motor spirit; 121 cartons of frozen poultry product; 724 bales of used second hand clothings; and three units of used motorcycles.

Ejibunu added that the unit also seized…