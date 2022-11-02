Hague Institute, Kaduna partner to improve quality of justice, launches strategy document | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government has officially launched the Kaduna State Justice Transformation Strategy document to ensure that people-centered justice becomes a norm.

The 60-page strategy document is an offshoot of a study conducted by HiiL in Kaduna in 2018, meant to fix the three major concerns of people seeking justice on money disputes, police reform, and crime issues.

Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, at the launch of the document at the Government House, Kaduna, said since it assumed office in 2015, the El-Rufai led-government has anchored its reform agenda on many new laws and a few new agencies with many legislations being extensively and painstakingly reviewed and outmoded laws repealed.

“Our desire for and steady pursuit of a vibrant and functional justice system led to the domestication of the Justice Policy in 2018, serving as a roadmap for ongoing reforms over the past…