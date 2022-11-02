ICPC rates Nigerian corrections best ethics and integrity compliant agency — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has emerged overall best agency in the Law and Justice Sector in the year 2022 out of 47 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that were assessed.

The assessment was carried out by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC), to ascertain the level of MDAs’ compliance with the federal government’s ethics and compliance scorecard.

A communique from the office of the Public Relations Officer, (PRO), of the NCoS, Abubakar Umar, indicates that the service scored 78.68 points in the assessment to clinch the first position.

Welcoming the development, Controller General of service, Haliru Nababa, said the agency will continue to “promote best custodial practices within the ambit of the law.

“He thanked members of the public and development partners for their support and collaboration in constantly improving service delivery for the inmates.

Nababa dedicated the honour to the entire…