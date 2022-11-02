Kenya says sends troops to DR Congo to fight rebel advance | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kenya deployed troops on Wednesday to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in a joint regional operation against a rebel offensive, President William Ruto announced.

Armed groups in eastern DRC have stepped up attacks, reviving ancient animosities and unleashing a surge in tension with neighbouring Rwanda.

Leaders of the East African Community (EAC) agreed in April to establish a joint force to help restore security in the region.

Speaking at a ceremony in Nairobi, Ruto said the troops were “on a mission to protect humanity”.

“As neighbours, the destiny of DRC is intertwined with ours,” he added.

“We will not allow any armed groups, criminals and terrorists to deny us our shared prosperity.”

Kenya will command the force, which will also include soldiers from Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan.

A Rwandan contingent will be deployed along the border after Kinshasa objected to Kigali’s participation in any operations within the DRC.

Military officials in Nairobi…