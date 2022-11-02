Khamenei accuses US of trying to get Iranians to follow ‘enemy’ — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday accused the United States of seeking to manipulate the people by supporting protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.

The Islamic Republic has been rocked by six weeks of protests that flared over Amini’s death after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s dress code for women.

In a joint statement last week, Iran’s intelligence ministry and its Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence services accused the United States of conspiring with its allies to “spark riots” in the country.

“The reports of intelligence agencies show that the enemy had established a plan for Tehran and the country’s large and small cities,” Khamenei said, referring to the United States.

He was speaking to a group of schoolchildren, invited to mark the anniversary of the start of the 1979 hostage crisis at the US embassy in Tehran.

“Their plan, their objective is to get the Iranian people to follow them, and the…