Onoh flags-off Southeast sensitisation on Tinubu’s manifesto | The Guardian Nigeria News

A member Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), and coordinator for public affairs of the council in the Southeast, Dr Josef Umunnakwe Ken Onoh has commenced sensitization tours in three states of the southeast to enlighten the rural populace of the inherent benefits in the eight-point manifesto of the presidential candidate, presented to the public on Tuesday.





The three states are Enugu, Abia and Anambra states, none of which is controlled by All Progressives Congress (APC). The governors of Imo and Ebonyi states belong to the APC.

The sensitization tour is aimed at engaging rural community leaders in understanding the basic terms and of the Tinubu Manifesto in their native dialects. It will involve various groups with the aim of bringing to bear the basis for buying into the manifesto.

Onoh stated that the objective of targeting the rural dwellers was because there is more concentration of people who are not well-informed about the Tinubu presidential manifesto….