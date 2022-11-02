PDP hits out at ‘amnesiac’ Shettima after ‘political tourist’ jibe at Atiku | The Guardian Nigeria News

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a swipe at the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, after the former Borno State governor described the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as a political tourist, who will be permanently retired to the United Arab Emirates after the 2023 election.

Shettima, who spoke at the presentation of the manifesto of the APC to the business community and organised private sector in Lagos on Tuesday, questioned the former Nigerian vice president’s academic qualification, saying the certificate Atiku got from the Kano School of Hygiene only qualifies him to be a “wole wole,” a Yoruba word for sanitation inspection officers.

Shettima, who was pitching the qualities of his principal and presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, to the audience, also criticised Atiku on his long history of participating in presidential elections, stating that the Adamawa-born candidate is not…