Aston Martin losses deepen despite rising car sales | The Guardian Nigeria News

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda on Wednesday revealed its third-quarter net losses more than doubled on supply-chain disruptions, offsetting accelerating sales.

Losses after tax hit £228 million ($262 million) in the three months to the end of September, after a shortfall of almost £90 million a year earlier, according to the group which is targeting the electrification of its range.

Sales of the brand, loved by fictional spy James Bond, zoomed by a third to £315.5 million, but this was propelled by a 28-percent increase in the average car price, it said in a statement.

Aston Martin faced “supply chain and logistics disruption as well as inflationary pressures impacting the broader automotive industry” which delayed car deliveries and ramped up costs, noted chairman Lawrence Stroll.

The group was hit also by a plunge in the pound that made dollar-denominated debt more expensive.

– Britishvolt –

Aston Martin has been knocked off track also by a collaboration…