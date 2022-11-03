Customs service arrests 11 suspects over N671m seized smuggled goods, Cannabis sativa







The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested 11 suspects over N671 million seized smuggled goods along the border and port corridors within the South-west zone in October 2022. Acting Controller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A Hussein Ejibunu, disclosed this yesterday, while displaying the seized items to newsmen in Ikeja, said the suspects are at various […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper