





As the Nigerian music industry continues to soar and establish a foothold in the international music space the narrative has begun to change. Bolatito Obisanya popularly known as BolaBMH [the Lagos-based Music Producer, Engineer, Composer & Songwriter] is fast cementing his place as one of the leading forerunners of this global phenomenon. His alluring sound […]

The post Meet BolaBMH, The Genius Music Producer Behind CKAY’S Emiliana appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper