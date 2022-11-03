NEMA takes delivery of medical donation worth N500million from charity organization





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has taken delivery of assorted medicaments and medical consumables worth about half a billion Naira donated by MAP International, an international charity organization for medical support to persons affected by disasters in the country, Director General of the Agency Mustapha Habib Ahmed has said.

Source: Guardian Newspaper