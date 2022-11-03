NIS nabs, repatriates 18 foreigners for allegedly possessing voters cards | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Oyo State Command, says it has arrested and repatriated 18 foreigners for allegedly possessing voters cards.

The NIS Comptroller in the state, Isah Dansuleiman, made this known during a sensitisation programme on the 2023 general elections for stakeholders in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the sensitisation programme is “Credible Elections in Nigeria: What is expected of migrants before, during and after the Election”.

Dansuleiman said that the migrants were arrested during a raid conducted in October by the command across the length and breadth of the state.

The Comptroller said that the foreigners violated the law of the land and were instantly repatriated to their various countries of origin.

“No migrant regardless of their status should participate in the 2023 general elections and any migrant caught in possession of voters card will face the full wrath of the…