PDP asks court to sack all APC candidates, Adamu-led NWC — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, attempted to throw the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) off balance, when it filed a suit before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking the sack of all National Working Committee (NWC) members of APC.

The Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC took over the affairs of APC after the party’s national convention in March this year.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1864/2022, and filed through Ayo Kamaldeen Ajibade, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), PDP is contesting the legality of the process that produced the party’s national officers.

The fresh suit is predicated on a recent judgment of a Federal High Court, which nullified the nomination of Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola and his…