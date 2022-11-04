NDLEA destroys 3.7 hectares of Hemp farmland, seizes 1,465 kg in Ekiti







The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ekiti State Command, has destroyed no fewer than 3.7 hectares of Hemp farmland at Ire-Ekiti Forest in Oye Local Government Area of the state. Also, the agency had arrested eight suspects, including a woman alleged to be involved in cultivating the illegal crop and seized 1,465kg of substances […]

