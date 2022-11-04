Osinbajo inaugurates world’s 1st equatorial aeronomy radar





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated the Virginia Tech. Nigerian Bowen Equatorial Aeronomy Radar (VT-NigerBEAR) at Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State. Performing the inauguration on Friday at the institution’s premises, Osinbajo said it was the first and currently the only deployment of an equatorial-low-latitude SuperDARN in the world. The project involves local and international teams […]

