PDP condemns consistent kidnappings, wanton killings in Kaduna State — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday condemned consistent kidnappings for ransom and killings of people in the state.

Its Publicity Secretary, Mr Abraham Catoh, noted that several innocent citizens had been kidnapped in different parts of the state, while some were killed within their communities or on their farms.

He urged the state government to redouble efforts at securing lives and property.

“Amongst those killed lately was the PDP ward chairman of Idon Ward in Kajuru Local Government Area, who was killed at his farm,’’ he stated.

The PDP also charged the state, the Federal Government and all security agencies to end terrorism quickly considering that the general elections were around the corner.

“Rising from a State Working Committee meeting, the party urges security agencies to, as a matter of strategy, set up a 24-hour joint patrol on all major highways and forests in the state.

“They should also collaborate with…