Religion, ethnic differences not Nigeria’s  problem, says Obi | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has blamed Nigeria’s socio-economic and political woes, not on the country’s religion or ethnicity as many erroneously believe, but rather on the failure of leadership which his tenure as president, if elected, will correct.

Obi who was answering questions from his support groups across the country through a virtual meeting yesterday, reiterated that Nigerians irrespective of their religion are confronted with similar socio-economic challenges.

He said: “There is nowhere in Nigeria where a Muslim buys cheaper bread because he is a Muslim, same as a Christian.

“Our economic problems arising from poor leadership does not discriminate on basis of religion or tribe. There is no separate electricity for a Christian or Muslim, everyone is suffering the same thing.

“We cannot continue repeating the same method we have been using that is not working.” Adding: “I have said it repeatedly, don’t vote…