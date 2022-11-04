Sanusi tasks govt on language preservation as BSN completes Okun Bible | The Guardian Nigeria News

The General Secretary, The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), Pastor Samuel Sanusi has again called on the government not to relent in ensuring that Nigeria languages are preserved by enforcing their usage, especially in schools, adding that language is our identity and an integral part of our culture as a nation.

Sanusi reiterated this at the Bible Guest House, Ilupeju, Lagos during the announcement of the completion of the Okun Bible by the BSN within an unprecedented period of five years, thereby setting a new global record in Bible translation.

“With this, we have broken the global record of Bible translation which we previously held for completing the translation of the Igala Common Language Bible in 11 years. It is worthy of note that the United Bible Societies (UBS) had set a target of 12 years for the completion of any translation project which has not been achieved by any country except the BSN.

“With the completion of Okun Bible, we have so far, now have the full Bible…