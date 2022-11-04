UNICEF expresses concern over abduction of 21 children in Katsina | The Guardian Nigeria News

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday expressed concern over the abduction of 21 children at a farm in Mairuwa community, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Oct. 30.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, who expressed the concern in a statement to newsmen in Kaduna, called on responsible authorities to take proactive steps to rescue the children.

Munduate said that confirmed reports indicated that of the 21 children, 17 were girls and four were boys of ages between 15 and 18 years.

She added that “UNICEF is concerned about the report of the abduction of no fewer than 21 children at a farm in Mairuwa community in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, North-West Nigeria.

“Abduction of children whether at home, at school, on the farm, or anywhere else, is reprehensible.

“Children should never be the target of violence, especially by anyone who should be protecting them.”

She called on the authorities to…