



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has said it has no request to buy sniffer dogs in its 2023 budget proposal as insinuated in some reports, adding that its position on the cost of specialized dogs was in response to a question by the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo, on the need for sniffer dogs at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The post NDLEA made no request to buy sniffer dogs in 2023 budget appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper