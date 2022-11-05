WISCAR partners UN women to improve female inclusivity in organisations | The Guardian Nigeria News

To ensure that more women take on critical leadership positions and move towards gender equality, the Women In Successful Careers (WISCAR) with support from the UN Women, have introduced the Women Empowerment Principles (WEP) to make organisation gender responsive.

This was the thrust at a WEP private sector recognition, rapid training engagement on gender action planning and gender responsive budgeting held recently at the Wheatbaker, Ikoyi, Lagos, which had professional women from diverse sectors in attendance.

In the last one year, WISCAR has worked as the UN private sector Liaison on gender equality where 91 organisations have signed up to be guided by WEP key principles which include establishment of high-level corporate leadership for gender equality; treat women and men fairly at work; ensure safety and well-being of men and women workers; promote education, training and professional development for women.

It also addresses the implementation of enterprise development,…