Bayern Munich and Canada wing-back Alphonso Davies will miss just two matches with an injured thigh, meaning he is free to take part in the upcoming Qatar World Cup. Davies limped off in the second-half of Bayern’s 3-2 win away at Hertha Berlin on Saturday, giving rise to fears he may miss the showpiece event. […]

