Macron, Sunak to hold first meeting at COP27 | The Guardian Nigeria News

French President Emmanuel Macron and Rishi Sunak will meet Monday on the sidelines of a UN climate summit for the first time since the British premier took office, Macron’s office said.

Dozens of heads of state and government, including Macron and the recently named Sunak, are expected to converge on Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for the UN’s COP27 summit, which began on Sunday.

Macron and Sunak spoke over the phone late last month, with Downing Street saying that they had agreed on greater cooperation to prevent migrant crossings across the Channel.

The British prime minister stressed the “importance for both nations to make the Channel route completely unviable for people traffickers”, according to Downing Street.

In an article published in the British newspaper the Mail on Sunday, interior minister Suella Braverman said she had been working with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin “to build greater cooperation and make better use of UK…