Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan leaves hospital after attack | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan left hospital on Sunday, a senior aide said, three days after being shot in the legs in a failed assassination attempt.

The shooting and Khan’s accusation that his successor Shehbaz Sharif was involved have significantly raised the political temperature in a country that has been on the boil since he was ousted in April.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry told AFP that Khan “has been discharged” and a local TV channel showed him wearing a blue hospital gown as he left the Lahore clinic by wheelchair.

Khan, 70, was wounded by gunfire aimed at his open-top container truck as he led a political party convoy through thick crowds in the eastern city of Wazirabad on Thursday.

One man is in custody following the attack, which government officials have said was the work of a lone gunman and “a very clear case of religious extremism”.

In an apparent confession video leaked by police to media, the sole suspect said he tried to…