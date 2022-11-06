Teenager Rune upsets Djokovic to win Paris Masters — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Danish teenager Holger Rune shocked six-time champion Novak Djokovic to clinch his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday after coming from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Rune, 19, became the youngest winner of the Paris tournament since Boris Becker in 1986 after beating five top-10 players in as many days.

He is the fifth first-time Master’s winner this season and will be the first Danish man to break into the top 10 on Monday.

Djokovic had not lost at Bercy since his defeat to Karen Khachanov in 2018 final, although he did not play at the tournament two years ago.

The former world number one came into Sunday’s final having won 21…